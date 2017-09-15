Jose Mourinho furious with Man Utd star, ignores club and blamed for six-week layoff

Man Utd boss Jose Mourinho is reportedly furious with Paul Pogba for ignoring medical advice over his ongoing hamstring issues.

The Frenchman was forced off in the Champions League win over Basel on Tuesday night, and now faces a lengthy spell on the sidelines with a hamstring problem.

At first glance, it appeared to just be a disappointing setback, but The Sun report that Mourinho has been left furious as Pogba has ignored club advice by undergoing a private training regime with a personal trainer.

While the assumption is that there is no medical evidence to suggest that it was solely to blame or added extra stress to his hamstring, it doesn’t really matter either way as the Red Devils have been dealt a serious blow with the news that he will now miss up to six weeks of action with a torn muscle.

The 24-year-old left Old Trafford on crutches on Tuesday and scans later confirmed the bad news to leave Mourinho seething over the fact that he’ll now be missing a key player for an important run of games leading up to the festive period.

It’s arguably even more frustrating given the start to the campaign that United have made, as they sit joint top of the Premier League table, got off to a winning start in Europe and have laid down an early marker to suggest that they can compete for both trophies.

Now, they’ll have to do it without Pogba for the next month and a half, and it sounds as though Mourinho is blaming his £89m signing, as per the Sun, for the setback.