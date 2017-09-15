Man United star gives huge indicator on his future, talisman has been the subject of £63m interest

It’s probably the worst kept secret in football that David De Gea has been linked with a move from Man United to Real Madrid for what feel like an eternity. However, it appears the Spanish number one could now be willing to settle down in Manchester after buying a luxury new pad.

Many United fans had feared the worst when it was revealed that De Gea had sold his £3.85m Chesire mansion earlier this month. Many spectated that this could be the early signs of intent that the colossal United shot-stopper had finally decided it was time to push through such a long-awaited move to Madrid. On the contrary, the Sun now report that the United number one has instead moved into a luxury pad just 500-yards around the corner.

Earlier this summer the Spanish sports outlet Marca claimed that the Spanish goalkeeper had already agreed personal terms with Real and that a move to the Bernabeu was looking more and more inevitable. Further, the Metro also reported that the star would be the subject of a £63m move from the Spanish giants.

Despite so much speculation the latest indicator on De Gea’s United future is that he is willing to knuckle down in the North of England. Will this call a halt to all the rumors surrounding his future, however? We doubt it, sorry United fans.