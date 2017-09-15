Man United urged to complete a sensational double-swoop for 87 goal attacker and defensive star

Ex-Man United striker Louis Saha has urged his former club to not just bring in one more player but two in the form of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Raphael Varane.

Despite an impressive start to the season the Express has reported that Saha believes United are still short of a few more players before they can become serious title contenders. The former French international believes if the mentioned acquisitions are made then United would then find themselves in a position of having a perfect squad.

Aubameyang has become an icon at Borussia Dortmund since arriving in 2013. The athletic striker has notched a total of 87 goals so far during his time at the club and is an attacker any top European side would love to have in their ranks.

French defender Raphael Varane is an obvious choice having been rated as one of the greatest emerging defensive talents in Europe since breaking into the Real Madrid team. A tall and composed defender certainly wouldn’t go unloved at Old Trafford.

Along with these comments, Saha also took the time to discuss the weekend clash between his two former sides – Manchester United and Everton. The Frenchman has tipped Romelu Lukaku to score while welcoming the arrival of his former club to Old Trafford.