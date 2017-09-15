Man Utd reach agreement to sign 15-year-old starlet as academy drive continues

Man Utd have reportedly reached an agreement with Coventry City to sign teenager Charlie McCann who will join his new club next year.

The 15-year-old is already an England U16s international after making his debut this past summer to help them to back-to-back wins over Uruguay and Scotland, and has evidently made an impression with his performances at youth level for Coventry.

In turn, according to The Daily Mail, McCann will join Man Utd after the two clubs reached a deal, although no further details have been disclosed as of yet.

It’s added that although he’s been with his hometown club since he was seven, the youngster is a Man Utd fan and so will undoubtedly be delighted to seal a move to Old Trafford.

While he’s got a long way to go before proving himself to be good enough for the senior side, this is an excellent opportunity for him to now push and and reach loftier heights.

Further, it seems as though United have placed a big emphasis on strengthening their academy with a number of young starlets joining this summer, and so all parties concerned with surely benefit as the standard goes up and they chase trophies at that level too.

Time will tell if we’re still talking about McCann in a few years time, but he’s certainly taken a big step in his career for now.