Man Utd team news: Mourinho confirms huge blow, key absence vs Everton

Man Utd boss Jose Mourinho has confirmed that Paul Pogba has sustained an injury setback and will definitely be ruled out against Everton this weekend.

The Frenchman suffered a hamstring injury in the midweek win over Basel in the Champions League, as he was forced off the field due to the problem.

Speculation has since suggested that Mourinho is furious with his midfield star, but he sounded very disappointed on Friday in his pre-match press conference when discussing the setback.

“I don’t know. I don’t know that I just know it is a muscular injury,” he told the media, as reported by Sky Sports.

“He is obviously out for the weekend match. The weekend match is the only match that I am thinking about. I don’t think further than that.

“For me, it is simple – he is not playing this weekend.”

Although he remained non-committal in terms of putting a timeline on Pogba’s recovery, an injury of this nature will surely rule the 24-year-old out for a number of weeks as he won’t want to risk further damage by returning too soon, depending on the level of the issue of course.

Nevertheless, with United going so well in the Premier League to start the campaign coupled with their winning start in Europe, it could prove to be a bitter blow for them losing their talismanic midfielder at a crucial stage of the season with fixtures coming thick and fast.

Pogba has been in fine form to start the year as well, registering two goals and two assists in six appearances in all competitions so far this season.