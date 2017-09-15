Priceless reaction of unhappy Liverpool fans to Steven Gerrard on PES 2018

Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard will be on PES 2018, but the LFC faithful are far from impressed with the graphics involved.

The 37-year-old hung his boots up a couple of seasons ago and now coaches the U19 side along with his punditry work on BT Sport, but he’s been given the royal treatment from the game franchise with an appearance in their latest edition.

However, the problem is that not many think it actually looks anything like him and that’s queued some hilarious responses from Liverpool fans on social media.

Based on the evidence below, they’ve got a very good point as it looks pretty bad. Some believe he looks more like Jon Flanagan and Neil Mellor than Gerrard himself, while others just couldn’t quite believe how badly the game makers have got it wrong. Poor Stevie G…

Steven Gerrard will be in PES 2018 – pic.twitter.com/FSIunRGnCS — LFC News (@LFCTransferNRS) September 15, 2017

???Flanagan — Ryan Pollock (@ryanrightprice) September 15, 2017

Looks erm …. no comment — Raj ? (@RKSA1970) September 15, 2017

Why does he look like Jon Flanagan? — Steve Hornbeck (@shorn71) September 15, 2017

He looks a cross between him and @NeilMellor33 — martin lynch (@lynchy022) September 15, 2017