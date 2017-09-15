Toby Alderweireld provides Tottenham contract update amid ongoing speculation

Tottenham defender Toby Alderweireld has spoken out on his contract situation at the club, but has avoided being dragged into it.

The 28-year-old has established himself as a fundamental figure for Spurs since his move from Atletico Madrid in 2015, forming a solid partnership with compatriot Jan Vertonghen.

With Davinson Sanchez brought in this summer too, Tottenham boast a strong backline that will be pivotal to their success, but question marks continue to be raised over Alderweireld’s future.

Speaking to talkSPORT, the Belgian international has insisted that his main priority is matters on the pitch, with his father and agent sorting out his contract and future, with the latter making headlines last month after speaking out on his client’s worth and claimed there was significant interest from elsewhere.

“I am trying to focus on the pitch, trying to help the team, give my quality on the field – that’s important and the rest will come.

“I have my father and my agent who are sorting out that kind of thing.

“Me, I am here to play football, to win things with Spurs and to give my best for the team. I did that from day one and I will do it now as well.”

Time will tell if Alderweireld puts an end to any concern over his long-term future with Tottenham by signing a new contract or merely just gets on with his football and continues with his current deal which runs until 2020.

However, with the situation as it is now, it seems as though those question marks won’t be disappearing even if he wants to just focus on his football and help Tottenham win major honours this season as they compete across various fronts.