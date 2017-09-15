Tottenham injury news: Pochettino confirms double boost, quartet remain sidelined

Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino has positive news on Erik Lamela and Danny Rose, but he’s still without a quartet of players this weekend.

Following on from their win over Borussia Dortmund in midweek in the Champions League, Spurs will be hoping to build on their impressive recent form when they take on Swansea City.

While there are no fresh injury scares for the Argentine tactician, he has offered updates on four injured stars in the current Tottenham squad, as per Sky Sports.

Lamela is said to now be at an ‘advanced stage of his rehabilitation’, having been sidelined for a year now with a troublesome hip injury. The Argentine’s return would be a welcome boost for the squad, but he’ll be desperate to avoid any late setbacks and now put together training sessions to build his fitness.

Meanwhile, it’s added that Danny Rose could return to training in the coming weeks as he continues to recover from a knee injury, and so there is positive news for Tottenham fans as they’ll hope that the squad is at full strength heading into the festive period.

It isn’t quite as positive for midfielder Victor Wanyama though, as it’s reported he continues to undergo treatment for the injury he suffered against Burnley, and it sounds as though he might be on the sidelines for a little longer.

In contrast, Georges-Kevin N’Koudou has returned to first-team training after recovering from a foot injury, and he’ll hope to push for minutes in the weeks ahead.

Tottenham have quality options across the pitch this season, but adding Lamela, Rose and Wanyama back to the group would be a huge boost for Pochettino as he’ll need all the quality and depth possible to continue to compete across various fronts.