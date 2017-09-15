Tottenham’s summer signing reveals the astonishing moment he decided to snub a Premier League rival

Fernando Llorente has stated that a last minute intervention from Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino prompted him to snub Chelsea and Antonio Conte.

The Spanish striker’s decision to join London rival’s Spurs over Stamford Bridge has already had a lot of people talking but recent comments from the £12m star are sure to reignite the drama of his deadline day move. (Fee per the Mail)

A move to Chelsea would have made perfect sense with Italian boss Antonio Conte having already managed the towering striker at Juventus and was said to be a huge admirer. Further, with Diego Costa’s ‘reluctance’ to pull on a Chelsea shirt and do the the job he’s paid for the need for a backup striker to the recent arrival of Alvaro Morata was also an essential pulling factor in a Llorente to Chelsea deal.

However, recent comments from Llortene reported by the Mail Online reveal that the attacker changed his mind on his destination at just the last minute following a discussion with Spurs boss Pochettino. Llorente stated, “At the very last minute Pochettino called me and convinced me.”

The Spanish international went on to discuss the amount of respect he has for Pochettino who was coming to the end of his playing career when Llorente was breaking through the ranks as a youngster in Spain.

The vital conversation with the Tottenham boss is said to have included a lengthy discussion about the project going on at White Hart Lane which Llorente now believes he couldn’t afford to miss out on.