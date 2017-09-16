Barnsley vs Aston Villa Live Stream from Oakwell in English Championship

Steve Bruce and Aston Villa are under extreme pressure as they travel to Barnsley in the evening kickoff in the Championship.

The match kicks off Saturday, 16th September at 17:30.

Aston Villa will be looking for their first away win of the season when they travel to Oakwell to face Barnsley later this evening with the pressure starting to build on Steve Bruce.

The Villans have endured a tough start to the new campaign taking seven points from as many games and are already 10 points off league leaders Leeds and 5 points adrift of the top 6.

Another bad result on Saturday and Steve Bruce’s reign could come to an end.

Their hosts will be no pushovers. Barnsley are above Villa in the league table despite playing a game less and head into the game full of confidence following their last gasp winner against Derby midweek.

Like Villa, Barnsley have been consistently inconsistent so far this season, so who knows what kind of performance they’ll put in Saturday teatime. But one thing you can rely on at Oakwell is goals.

The Tykes have netted 16 goals in six games in all competitions at home so far this season. And when you consider Villa’s leaky defence over 2.5 goals at EVS looks certain.

The home side will be without Gary Gardener, he’s ineligible to play against his parent club. But club captain Angus MacDonald will return from a three game ban for the Tykes.

Meanwhile Aston Villa will be without Andre Green, Jack Grealish and Rushain Hepburn-Murphy who are all sidelined.

Jonathan Kodjia could feature from the bench after recovering from injury, the striker is 13/8 to score any time.

Henri Lansbury will also feature, the midfielder’s controversial red card against Middlesbrough midweek has been overturned.

On the road Villa are terrible, having failed to win any of their last six away league matches, but they are unbeaten in four and have to turn draws into wins sooner rather than later.

Barnsley thumped ex Premier League outfit Sunderland 3-0 in their last home match in the Championship and the Tykes looking a cracking punt and long odds to take maximum points.

And with pressure growing on Steve Bruce, his side could capitulate. Both teams to score and Barnsley to win at 5/1 looks a very handy bet and its one which we’re taking this evening.

