Big blow for Barcelona and PSG as €40m target rules out a January move

Jean Michael Seri will not leave Nice until June insisting he is ‘fully committed to the club for this season,’ according to FourFourTwo.

The news outlet report that Barcelona were close to a €40m deal this summer but the transfer collapsed at the last moment. Nice president Jean-Pierre Rivere pointed the finger at the La Liga giants for not finalising the deal and going back on their word.

They say PSG also penned their interest in the Ivory Coast winger and lodged an enquiry to the fellow Ligue 1 outfit.

Seri was reportedly frustrated at the move failing to materialise but featured in the club’s 4-0 thrashing of French champions Monaco last weekend.

Answering questions on the failed move to Spain, the 26-year-old said:

“A high-level player doesn’t have a minute to lose with this sort of thing, “I will not leave Nice until June. It doesn’t matter what club wants to buy me in the winter.”

The winger netted seven times in 38 games for Nice last year, grabbing nine assists along the way.

Seri must now put in another solid season performance if he wants to force a move to a top club. From Nice’s perspective, with his exit almost imminent, they will be hoping for another impressive season from the player in order to bump up his price-tag.