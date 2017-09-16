Chelsea team news: Blues given major boost as fan-favourite set to start first game of the season against Arsenal

Eden Hazard is set to return from injury and start his first game of the season for Chelsea as they host Arsenal on Sunday.

BBC Sport report the winger has fully recovered from a fractured ankle and is fit enough to be selected for the first eleven.

The Belgian netted twenty times for the Stamford Bridge outfit last campaign, grabbing seven assists along the way as Chelsea went on to lift the Premier League title. The 26-year-old has made two brief substitute appearances this season thus far.

Meanwhile captain Gary Cahill may claim a starting spot after impressing in midweek in the club’s 6-0 thrashing of Qarabag in their opening Champions League group game.

However Antonio Conte will be without new signing Danny Drinkwater after he was ruled out until October after picking up a calf injury.

Last time Chelsea played Arsenal, they lost 2-1 to the Gunners in the FA Cup final back in May.

Despite a shaky start, the club look to have recaptured their unstoppable form of last year once again and Eden Hazard will only help the club continue to move back in the right direction.