Hull v Sunderland Live Stream, Millwall vs Leeds to Watch Saturday 3pm

There’s another busy Saturday afternoon coupon in the Championship as Hull take on Sunderland, Millwall face Leeds while Nottingham Forest face Wolves, Bristol City face Derby in the pick of the 3pm kickoffs.

Both Sunderland and Hull will be looking to get back to winning ways when they go head to head at the KCOM stadium on Saturday.

Last season this fixture was being played in the Premier League, but following a disastrous campaign the two sides find themselves back in the Championship. Before a ball was kicked Hull and Sunderland were expected to be battling it out for a top 6 finish and an immediate return to England’s top tier, but seven games in and it’s not the case.

The Tigers have shipped seven goals in two games and have taken just seven points from as many matches while the Black Cats have lost their last four Championship outings – could back to back relegations be on the cards? Maybe it’s too early to say, but it wouldn’t be a huge surprise.

Sunderland’s only win of the season came on the road back in August, with a resounding victory over Norwich and Simon Grayson will be hoping his side can reproduce that kind of performance to push the North East side up the league. Hull, though, were victorious the last time they played at the KCOM smashing four past bottom club Bolton.

Hull will be without Ondrej Mazuch, Kevin Stewart, Abel Hernandez, Will Keane, Ryan Mason and Moses Odubajo through injury. Sunderland will be without top goalscorer Lewis Grabban and veteran defender John O’Shea but could welcome back Aiden McGeady and Lamine Kone.

Former Sunderland winger Seb Larsson is expected to start for Hull. The Swede has fast become a fan favourite and a regular in Slutsky’s side – he’s 11/2 to score anytime.

Just one of the last 16 meetings between the two sides has ended all square, but with both sides in desperate need to avoid another defeat a draw could be the best bet. And it’s available at 5/2.

Another notable fixture from the 3pm kickoffs sees league leader Leeds Utd travel to Millwall. Leeds are unbeaten in the Championship so far this season and have won all three of their fixtures on the road.

The Lions thrashed Norwich 4-0 in their last home game at the Den but the arrival of a confident looking Leeds outfit could be a game too far. At 8/5 the Lilywhites simply have to be backed to notch up another away win and keep their place at the summit of the table.

The evening kickoff sees Aston Villa once again attempting to kick start their season as they travel to Barnsley.

It could be a tricky match for Steve Bruce’s side however, after the Tykes smashed Sunderland 3-0 in their last home match – the 13/5 on the home win looks plenty big enough.

