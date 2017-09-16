(Picture) David Beckham wows residents after landing his private helicopter on local Welsh club’s pitch

David Beckham stunned local residents when he landed his private helicopter on a football pitch in a tiny village in Wales.

Great to see David Beckham in the village! Shame he’s made a big hole in the pitch ? #repairworkneeded #comeonLlan pic.twitter.com/Y3UmMONOPI — Llanrhaeadr FC (@LlanrhaeadrYMFC) September 15, 2017

Wales Online reported that the former Manchester United man demonstrated his wealth when he touched down from the air on the pitch at Llanrhaeadr FC.

The local football club joking posted a picture on twitter with the caption: “Terms all agreed. Contract signed. Only the small issue of international clearance.”

But instead of making a shock return out of retirement, the ex-England captain is thought to be shooting an advert in the local area – although it is not known what it is about.

Playing or not, the club will now always be able to say David Beckham graced the hallowed turf of The Powys’ stadium!