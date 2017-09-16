“This Liverpool side can’t be regarded as a team that can challenge for the title” – former failed PL manager

Former Sunderland managerial flop Paolo Di Canio has stated Liverpool are not good enough to win the Premier League this season, following the Red’s 1-1 draw at home to Burnley.

Calciomercato are citing an interview by Sky Sports Italia that claimed the former West Ham forward said:

“It’s tragic to see the way they concede goals, a club that has the ambition to win the Premier League title can’t allow certain kind of goals.”

He went on to say:

“The goal scored by Burnley today is embarrassing. It can happen but then this Liverpool side can’t be regarded as a team that can challenge the biggest clubs for the title.”

Di Canio was manager of the Black Cats for just thirteen games in 2013 before he was sacked after only winning three games in thirteen matches.

Liverpool mustered 35 shots against Burnley on Saturday, a whole 30 more than the visitors, but could only find the target once.

Dominic Solanke missed a sitter from three yards in the final moments of the game but the two side’s had to share the spoils on Liverpool’s 125th year anniversary.

Saturday’s fixture saw the return of Philippe Coutinho to the starting line up. The Brazilian handed in a transfer request during the transfer window amid heavy interest from La Liga giants Barcelona, per BBC Sport.

After the draw, Liverpool now sit seventh in the league, grabbing eight points from five games.