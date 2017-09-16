(Watch) Liverpool fans are drooling over Emre Can’s assist for Salah’s goal

Mohammed Salah partly has Emre Can to thank for his equaliser against Burnley on Saturday.

#lfc Salah picks up his usual goal 1-1 at anfield pic.twitter.com/RW2UduldSU — Red Till I’m Dead (@Duranozfan) September 16, 2017

The German’s lofty, pin-point ball allowed Salah to take the ball down before firing home to draw the hosts level after falling behind on Saturday.

The goal takes the Egyptian’s tally to two league goals with Can grabbing his first assist of the season.

The story of the day for the Red’s so far has been the return of want-away Philippe Coutinho to the starting line-up. The Brazilian was subject to a move away from Anfield to Barcelona, per the Daily Star.