Watford 0-6 Manchester City – player ratings: perfect 10 for sensational striker

Manchester City stamped themselves as title contenders on Saturday after producing a masterclass to thrash Watford 6-0. They now temporarily top the Premier League and will remain there if Manchester United and Chelsea fail to win tomorrow.
Ederson – 6
There was almost no need for the goalkeeper to wear a face-mask to protect his injury as the custodian was hardly troubled. He was a mere spectator in the second half as he kept a second consecutive league clean sheet.
Kyle Walker – 7
Worked the right flank well for most of the match but decided to save his legs once the game was secured. As a result of this though, he showed his defensive prowess was in full bloom. Solid performance.
John Stones – 8
Snuffed out any dangerous attacks from Watford and demonstrated his passing abilities in an impressively dominating manner.
Nicolas Otamendi – 7
Was the mop to clear up any debris Stones left behind and bagged a goal too. Standard for a player of his quality but a good outing nonetheless.
Benjamin Mendy – 7
Provided many a goal-scoring opportunity for the frontmen and almost got on the scoresheet himself. If he adds 10% more wisdom to his game by choosing the right option rather than the ‘sexy’ one, he could become one of the full-backs of the season.
Fernandinho – 7
Was N’Golo Kante-like in his game today, quietly sweeping up any loose balls, winning every challenge he went into and played simply. Very professional performance.
Kevin de Bruyne – 9
Provided a marvellous assist for Sergio Aguero’s headed goal and was terrific from start to finish, dictating play from left to right to centre as and when he pleased.
David Silva – 9
Two assist from the Spaniard will have Fantasy Football players beaming as he yet again put in a world-class performance.
Raheem Sterling – 7
Snatched the penalty away but didn’t pull up any trees this time
Gabriel Jesus – 9
Showed his strength, determination and skill today as he netted once more and puts even more fear into the defenders who are due to mark him this season.
Sergio Aguero – 10
Perfect from first to last whistle. He was unfortunate to only score a hat-trick, looking devastating in front of goal. An assist will please him almost as much as the three-goals. Almost.
Subs
Bernardo Silva – 7 (Jesus, 64′)
Kept the party flowing when he came on
Ilkay Gundogan – 7 (de Bruyne, 66′)
Gave the defenders no rest with his pin-point passing
Leroy Sane – 7 (Silva, 77′)
Lethal when given space
Not used: Bravo, Danilo, Mangala, Delph
