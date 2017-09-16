Watford 0-6 Manchester City – player ratings: perfect 10 for sensational striker

Manchester City stamped themselves as title contenders on Saturday after producing a masterclass to thrash Watford 6-0. They now temporarily top the Premier League and will remain there if Manchester United and Chelsea fail to win tomorrow.

Ederson – 6

There was almost no need for the goalkeeper to wear a face-mask to protect his injury as the custodian was hardly troubled. He was a mere spectator in the second half as he kept a second consecutive league clean sheet.

Kyle Walker – 7

Worked the right flank well for most of the match but decided to save his legs once the game was secured. As a result of this though, he showed his defensive prowess was in full bloom. Solid performance.

John Stones – 8

Snuffed out any dangerous attacks from Watford and demonstrated his passing abilities in an impressively dominating manner.

Nicolas Otamendi – 7

Was the mop to clear up any debris Stones left behind and bagged a goal too. Standard for a player of his quality but a good outing nonetheless.

Benjamin Mendy – 7

Provided many a goal-scoring opportunity for the frontmen and almost got on the scoresheet himself. If he adds 10% more wisdom to his game by choosing the right option rather than the ‘sexy’ one, he could become one of the full-backs of the season.

Fernandinho – 7

Was N’Golo Kante-like in his game today, quietly sweeping up any loose balls, winning every challenge he went into and played simply. Very professional performance.

Kevin de Bruyne – 9

Provided a marvellous assist for Sergio Aguero’s headed goal and was terrific from start to finish, dictating play from left to right to centre as and when he pleased.

David Silva – 9

Two assist from the Spaniard will have Fantasy Football players beaming as he yet again put in a world-class performance.

Raheem Sterling – 7

Snatched the penalty away but didn’t pull up any trees this time

Gabriel Jesus – 9

Showed his strength, determination and skill today as he netted once more and puts even more fear into the defenders who are due to mark him this season.

Sergio Aguero – 10

Perfect from first to last whistle. He was unfortunate to only score a hat-trick, looking devastating in front of goal. An assist will please him almost as much as the three-goals. Almost.

Subs

Bernardo Silva – 7 (Jesus, 64′)

Kept the party flowing when he came on

Ilkay Gundogan – 7 (de Bruyne, 66′)

Gave the defenders no rest with his pin-point passing

Leroy Sane – 7 (Silva, 77′)

Lethal when given space

Not used: Bravo, Danilo, Mangala, Delph