24-year-old England star welcomes Man United speculation, player’s happiness at current club means move may be difficult

Stoke City and England star Jack Butland has welcomed him being linked with a move to Premier League giants Manchester United, however a transfer may prove unlikely to due the fact that the ‘keeper’s happy at his current club, according to the Daily Mail.

Butland, who is highly-rated by both the Potters and the England national side as per the Daily Mail, has already made impressive performances in his side’s matches against Arsenal and United this season, with Jose Mourinho’s side now singling out the shot-stopper as a replacement for David De Gea should the Spaniard ever leave Old Trafford in the future.

When speaking about his current form and the rumours linking him with a move to United, Butland said that “I guess I hope the speculation keeps coming as that means I’m playing well. I’m happy where I am and just doing what I can do for Stoke. Whatever happens in the future is a long way away and it’s not part of my thought process right now.”

Should United end up going for Butland as a replacement for David De Gea in the future, it’ll certainty be a move the England international one deserves, and will be a move that United have to fork out heavily for should they decide to go through with it.