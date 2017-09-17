£30m Tottenham midfielder blasted by supporters after playing horrifically in the club’s 0-0 draw with Swansea

Tottenham’s goalless draw with Swansea on Saturday means Mauricio Pochettino is yet to win at home in the league this season.

Since temporarily moving to Wembley as the club’s new ground is being built, Spurs have only mustered a home win over Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League. They have fallen to a 2-1 to Chelsea, conceded late to draw with Burnley and failed to score against Swansea since moving into the national stadium.

However, this time Spurs supporters directed their anger at one player in particular.

Moussa Sissoko has not always been a hit with the Tottenham faithful since his arrival from Newcastle for £30m in 2016, per BBC Sport.

Some fans took to twitter to vent their frustration after the player put in a less than pleasing performance.

Tottenham now sit fifth in the league after claiming eight points from their opening five games, although supporters may feel this is under par considering the opponents they have faced so far.

