£30m Tottenham midfielder blasted by supporters after playing horrifically in the club’s 0-0 draw with Swansea

Tottenham’s goalless draw with Swansea on Saturday means Mauricio Pochettino is yet to win at home in the league this season.

Since temporarily moving to Wembley as the club’s new ground is being built, Spurs have only mustered a home win over Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League. They have fallen to a 2-1 to Chelsea, conceded late to draw with Burnley and failed to score against Swansea since moving into the national stadium.

However, this time Spurs supporters directed their anger at one player in particular.

Moussa Sissoko has not always been a hit with the Tottenham faithful since his arrival from Newcastle for £30m in 2016, per BBC Sport.

Some fans took to twitter to vent their frustration after the player put in a less than pleasing performance.

Perhaps that’s the last we see of Sissoko. Poor opposition today & the crowd willing 2 get behind him bt he just offered nothing #THFC #COYS — Amoot Point (@siranugahotoke_) September 16, 2017

Sissoko offers absolutely nothing. Pointless having him on the pitch. Should have been sold in the summer. #THFC — Jeff (@JeffG15563) September 16, 2017

Sissoko is one of the worst players I’ve ever seen in a #THFC shirt. Up there with Vega, Fenwick, Rasiak and countless others from the 1990s — Dan O’Connell (@danoconnell1) September 16, 2017

What does Sissoko actually bring to the team? #THFC — Ben Kingston (@BenKingston29) September 16, 2017

Tottenham now sit fifth in the league after claiming eight points from their opening five games, although supporters may feel this is under par considering the opponents they have faced so far.