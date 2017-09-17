Barcelona dealt crushing blow, €147m signing’s injury layoff revealed

Barcelona have confirmed that Ousmane Dembele will be ruled out for between three-and-a-half and four months after sustaining an injury.

It’s a devastating blow for both the Catalan giants and their summer signing, as he picked up the setback in his first La Liga start for the club and will be a big miss for them in the months ahead.

As reported by The Guardian, Barcelona will splash out €147m in total on the French international after his summer move from Borussia Dortmund, and he will be expected to fill a major gap left by Neymar up front after his big-money switch to Paris Saint-Germain.

However, he won’t be doing that any time soon after sustaining a hamstring injury just 20 minutes into the win over Getafe on Saturday, with further tests now revealing that he faces a lengthy spell on the sidelines with the club expecting him to be out for up to four months.

It’s been confirmed by the club that Dembele has ruptured the tendon in his femoral bicep in his left thigh, and therefore will be out for a while.

Naturally, he’ll miss a number of key games in that time out, and so the likes of Gerard Deulofeu will have to step up and deliver in his absence as they could be given an extended run in the side by coach Ernesto Valverde.