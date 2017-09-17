Chelsea ace to miss these three games, including crucial PL showdown

Chelsea defender David Luiz was sent off against Arsenal on Sunday, and having been shown a straight red, he’ll now miss the next three domestic games.

It was a reckless challenge worthy of a red for the Brazilian international, as he lost his head late on and went flying in on Arsenal defender Sead Kolasinac.

Having ‘escaped’ a red earlier after booting Laurent Koscielny while attempting an overhead kick, he didn’t get lucky twice as this time referee Michael Oliver gave him his marching orders.

In turn, should it be confirmed that Luiz now misses three games, barring a successful appeal which looks highly unlikely, he’ll now sit out the League Cup encounter with Nottingham Forest, and two Premier League games against Stoke City and Manchester City.

His absence in the final game of that three will hurt the most, as Antonio Conte will have been desperate to have a full-strength squad to pick from.

Instead, he’ll have to make do without Luiz now, although he will still be available to play against Atletico Madrid in the Champions League on September 27, as the suspension doesn’t carry over to European competition.