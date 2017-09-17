Chelsea manager reveals he fears for his job

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte has admitted that no job is safe, citing the recent sacking of Frank de Boer from Crystal Palace after only four games, so say The Express.

The paper states that despite winning the Premier League title in his first season as Blues boss, the Italian still fears the chop.

Conte and the Chelsea board have had a frisky relationship since the summer with the 48-year-old being left frustrated after being unable to bring in the players he wanted.

De Boer was manager of Palace for a mere 77 days, losing all four league games without managing to score a single goal in any of them. This led to his dismissal and ordained him the shortest serving top-flight manager ever, surpassing Les Reed’s seven games in charge of Charlton in 2006.

Chelsea have grabbed three league wins in three since the opening day shock 3-2 loss to Burnley. He also saw his side maul Qarabag 6-0 in their opening Champions League group stage game.

As we have seen with Louis Van Gaal at Manchester United and Jose Mourinho at Chelsea, winning silverware does not mean you will still be at the club this time next year.