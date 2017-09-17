Devastating injury blow for Man Utd, 12-week absence touted with five huge PL clashes missed

Man Utd have reportedly suffered a major injury setback with the news that midfielder Paul Pogba could be ruled out for up to three months.

The Frenchman was substituted against Basel in the Champions League in midweek with a hamstring injury, as Jose Mourinho kept tight-lipped about it on Friday in his press conference and merely insisted that his star man would definitely miss Sunday’s clash with Everton.

According to The Times, it could be very serious as it’s claimed that Man Utd fear that Pogba will be out of action for up to 12 weeks for him to recover and complete his rehabilitation with such a tricky injury.

It’s added that initial MRI scans indicated a grade three tear, but further assessments are likely to enforce a recovery timetable of between six and 12 weeks on the 24-year-old.

Further, Pogba could be in line for a serious discussion with Mourinho as it’s noted that analysis of his injury suggests that it was a result of private physical training away from the club’s schedule with a source adding: “The injury is really bad. It’s not normal for a player respecting our training programme.”

To make matters more complicated and to potentially add further tension to the situation, it’s claimed that the French international wants to work with his personal trainers on his recovery, and so it remains to be seen what view Man Utd take on that as they will surely want to organise and monitor his treatment and rehab themselves.

Given their start to the season and how influential Pogba looked to be, it’s a huge blow for the Red Devils. However, it’s one that they’ll now have to deal with, with their talismanic midfielder set to five Champions League games and clashes with Liverpool, Tottenham, Chelsea, Arsenal and Manchester City in the Premier League.