Everton interested in signing Liverpool FC youngster, Arsenal and La Liga outfit also keen

Everton have penned their interest in 21-year-old winger Federico Martinez of who has recently broke into the first-team of Uruguayan outfit Liverpool FC in Montevideo.

According to The Sun, the youngster has been compared to PSG’s Angel di Maria and has also grabbed the attention on Arsenal and Atletico Madrid.

They state Martinez has a Spanish passport meaning he can make a move to a European club without a work permit, making him more appealing to the aforementioned teams.

West Ham had been previously linked with the attacker but it is Everton who are thought to be making a real push to try and sign the player.

Scouts are tracking his progress since his emergence into senior football, although it is not known whether any clubs will bid for him in January.

Martinez recently scored a stunning goal against fellow league club Penerol last month. He faced former Liverpool winger Maxi Rodriguez who is still plying his trade in the game at the grand age of 36.

Maybe he can give an indication to Martinez what Merseyside is really like.