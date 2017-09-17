Furious Arsenal fans hit out at ‘horrible little club’ Chelsea over pre-match video

Posted by
Furious Arsenal fans hit out at ‘horrible little club’ Chelsea over pre-match video

It’s fair to say that a lot of Arsenal supporters weren’t impressed with Chelsea’s choice of pre-match video ahead of their showdown on Sunday.

The two sides meet at Stamford Bridge with plenty to play for. Antonio Conte’s side will be keen to deal another blow to their rivals while also continuing their resurgence.

As for Arsenal, they need to prove themselves in a big game like this to silence their critics and build belief that they can launch a Premier League title challenge this season.

However, things didn’t get off to a good start on Sunday, as Chelsea used a video of Marcos Alonso scoring against the Gunners, a contentious goal as it involved Hector Bellerin effectively getting knocked out in the build up.

The Spaniard was ruled out after the incident as he suffered with concussion, while the goal stood and Chelsea went on to secure victory.

As seen in the tweets below, there were a few angry Arsenal supporters who made their feelings clear on the matter…

COMMENTS

Featured

Latest

Most Read

Back to Top