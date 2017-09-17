Man United and Chelsea fall behind Man City in race for 156-goal Bundesliga star, player set for January move following fall-out with club

Manchester City have jumped ahead of Premier League rivals Manchester United and Chelsea in the race for Poland and Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski, with the player looking to secure a move away from the Bundesliga side in January, according to the Daily Star.

As per the Daily Star, Lewandowski, who has scored 156 goals in the Bundesliga during his time in Germany, has seen his relationship with Carlo Ancelotti’s side turn sour, with the Polish international questioning the club’s ambition.

United, City and Chelsea have all been linked with making move for the 29-year-old as reported by the Daily Star, however it is City who be on red alert following this news, as Pep Guardiola looks to secure a reunion with the striker at the Etihad.

The story, which was also reported by the Mirror, says that the forward’s familiarity with Guardiola and his play style could be the deciding factor in a transfer for the player, as the Bayern star bought into the City boss’ high pressing style that his side adopted during his time in charge of the Bundesliga giants.