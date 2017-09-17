Man Utd transfer news: Mourinho scouts top-class Euro duo, key contract talks underway

Man Utd are reportedly busying their recruitment staff in the build up to next year, as they sent scouts to watch Radja Nainggolan and Saul Niguez last week.

The pair have established themselves as key figures for Roma and Atletico Madrid respectively, and it’s no real surprise that they are attracting interest from the Premier League giants.

According to The Daily Star, Jose Mourinho sent scouts to watch both players in action in the Champions League in midweek, with the Portuguese tactician looking for a long-term replacement for Michael Carrick.

The 36-year-old stalwart is expected to move on or retire at the end of this season, and although the likes of Paul Pogba, Nemanja Matic and Ander Herrera will ensure that the blow of losing Carrick is softened, Man Utd will undoubtedly desire additional quality to replace him.

In turn, it would appear as though either Nainggolan or Niguez could emerge as the alternatives, although it remains to be seen who has impressed Mourinho more with the former undoubtedly the more experienced at 29 years of age while Niguez still has a long way to go in his career.

Meanwhile, The Mirror report that Man Utd are in contract talks with Marouane Fellaini, as the combative midfielder looks set to be rewarded by the club with Mourinho considering him a key figure in his squad.

It’s claimed that United have put an offer on the table, although it’s likely to only be for an additional year given that he turns 30 in November, which could be an issue for the Belgian international as the report notes that he wants a longer deal but enjoys working with Mourinho and so could extend his stay.

Although he hasn’t been able to win over every Man Utd fan since his move to Old Trafford four years ago, it’s clear that there’s no doubt in Mourinho’s mind that Fellaini is a key player for him and so a new contract is likely to be agreed.