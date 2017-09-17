Paulo Dybala is the first ever Juventus player in history to break this Serie A record

Paulo Dybala has become the first Juventus player ever to net in all four of a club’s Serie A matches after scoring against Sassuolo on Sunday.

RECORD: Paulo Dybala is the first Juventus player in history to score in each of the first four Serie A games of the season. La Joya. ? pic.twitter.com/YnNZonr2ct — Squawka Football (@Squawka) September 17, 2017

The 23-year-old had previously scored in the league wins over Chievo, Genoa and Cagliari and now writes himself into the club’s history books after hitting the target once more.

The striker was linked with a move to Barcelona over the summer but the Daily Star reports that no formal bid was made for the Argentina international.

Dybala has recently replaced his agent with his brother, Gustavo, who lives in Barcelona, although he has been touted for a move to Premier League.

Juventus currently sit joint top of Serie A alongside Inter Milan who also have a spotless league record so far.

