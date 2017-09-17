Twitter meltdown over David Luiz incident, fans fume while Liverpool mocked

Chelsea defender David Luiz caused quite a stir on Twitter on Sunday after his high boot on Arsenal rival Laurent Koscielny in their clash at Stamford Bridge.

Cesc Fabregas delivered a ball into the box and while there was a melee in the area, Koscielny was seemingly caught with a boot to the face by Luiz, who was attempting an overhead kick.

Referee Michael Oliver went over and only brandished a yellow card for the Brazilian international, cueing the reaction on social media as opinions went flying around yet again.

Sadio Mane was sent off last week at Manchester City for his high boot on Ederson, which in itself sparked outrage as many believed that it wasn’t a red card offence even though the Brazilian shot-stopper would disagree having been left with a scarred face and having to wear protective headgear.

In turn, with Luiz only getting a yellow for this one, many attacked the Premier League officials for being inconsistent, while others simply just took the opportunity to mock Liverpool about it…

Can’t wait for Liverpool fans to start talking about Luiz not getting sent off — ??? (@KDBTouch) September 17, 2017

Liverpool fans after that David Luiz yellow #Mane pic.twitter.com/YZik8IrQVT — Coral (@Coral) September 17, 2017

Liverpool fans after seeing David Luiz only get a yellow card just then. pic.twitter.com/8SbyVBsxP3 — ODDSbible (@ODDSbible) September 17, 2017

Yellow for Luiz. Absolute disgrace.

We can’t even attempt bicycle kicks in the Premier League anymore. — CarefreeDaily ? (@CarefreeDaily) September 17, 2017

Liverpool fans after Luiz only got a yellow. pic.twitter.com/VgtHgbGQtp — Back Page Football (@bpfootball) September 17, 2017

Is the David Luiz overhead kick any less dangerous than Mané’s foot up challenge? Of course it’s not. — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) September 17, 2017

If Sadio Mane got red card for this, so should have David Luiz. Ridiculous to give yellow card, No consistency from PL refs #CFCvAFC — Tal Ofer (@TalOfer) September 17, 2017

Mane got sent off for studding someone in the face. Luiz should be off. — GoonerGordo (@GoonerGordo) September 17, 2017

So, in summary, if you want to kick someone in the face then make sure it's with an overhead kick. Then it's fine — Matt Law (@Matt_Law_DT) September 17, 2017

There we go, another kick in the head gets only a yellow card. David Luiz, this time. — Joel Rabinowitz (@joel_archie) September 17, 2017