Twitter meltdown over David Luiz incident, fans fume while Liverpool mocked

Posted by
Twitter meltdown over David Luiz incident, fans fume while Liverpool mocked

Chelsea defender David Luiz caused quite a stir on Twitter on Sunday after his high boot on Arsenal rival Laurent Koscielny in their clash at Stamford Bridge.

Cesc Fabregas delivered a ball into the box and while there was a melee in the area, Koscielny was seemingly caught with a boot to the face by Luiz, who was attempting an overhead kick.

SEE MORE:
(Video) David Luiz escapes with yellow after booting Arsenal ace with failed overhead kick

Referee Michael Oliver went over and only brandished a yellow card for the Brazilian international, cueing the reaction on social media as opinions went flying around yet again.

Sadio Mane was sent off last week at Manchester City for his high boot on Ederson, which in itself sparked outrage as many believed that it wasn’t a red card offence even though the Brazilian shot-stopper would disagree having been left with a scarred face and having to wear protective headgear.

In turn, with Luiz only getting a yellow for this one, many attacked the Premier League officials for being inconsistent, while others simply just took the opportunity to mock Liverpool about it…

COMMENTS

Featured

Latest

Most Read

Back to Top