(Video) David Luiz escapes with yellow after booting Arsenal ace with failed overhead kick

After recent controversy, Chelsea defender David Luiz can count himself a lucky man as he was booked for this foul on Arsenal ace Laurent Koscielny.

In his defence, it wasn’t worthy of a red, but given recent events involving Liverpool ace Sadio Mane who was sent off last weekend for booting Man City goalkeeper Ederson in the face, this could have easily been given the same treatment if there was a bit of consistency.

SEE MORE:

Twitter meltdown over David Luiz incident, fans fume while Liverpool mocked

The Brazilian international went for an acrobatic overhead kick, but ended up making contact with Koscielny instead to give the visitors a free-kick.

Referee Michael Oliver gave him a yellow for the incident, which sparked further outrage on social media as many were desperate for some consistency from the officials while Chelsea fans fumed that it was even a question as they defended their commanding centre-half.

Others were perfectly fine with the decision, insisting that it wasn’t a red. See what you make of it below…