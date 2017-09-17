(Video) Eagle-eyed Arsenal fans react to strange Alexis Sanchez reaction to teammate’s horrible miss

Arsenal had their chances against Chelsea on Sunday, no one more so than Alexandre Lacazette but he couldn’t find the back of the net.

After great work from Aaron Ramsey which resulted in the Welshman hitting the post, Lacazette couldn’t convert the rebound, much to his own frustration and that of the Arsenal bench.

However, there was one man who didn’t look quite so upset about it all and that was Alexis Sanchez, as seen in the video below.

Alexis Sanchez laughing at Lacazette's miss ???pic.twitter.com/zLp28YzA1u — ChelseaUK (@CheIseaUK) September 17, 2017

Instead, the Chilean international was too busy grabbing teammate David Ospina and had a little giggle, although it’s not clear what actually happened as it could be completely innocent.

However, as you would expect, supporters had their say on social media and reacted to what they saw, and while some will just say it’s nit-picking on the Arsenal man who was heavily linked with an exit this past summer, others haven’t been left too impressed by his reaction to his teammate’s miss…

Sanchez looks gutted after that miss from Lacazette. pic.twitter.com/ZWXkBrc707 — Liam Corcoran (@LiamCorcoran28) September 17, 2017

That passion from Sanchez ? ? — ATTECH ? (@tosinakande__) September 17, 2017

Sanchez reaction to that missed chance by Laca and Ramsey???

Man wants to geer in — Shava (@RonnieSigei) September 17, 2017

Sanchez is disrespectful. — Unagi (@__Nogitsune) September 17, 2017

Sánchez laughing at his team not scoring ?? — Amie P (@AmiePark_) September 17, 2017

Its nice to see #sanchez laughing, but his doing that more when @Arsenal missing chances than when scoring. #sanchezout — BPer (@boki_peric) September 17, 2017