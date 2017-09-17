(Video) Shocking reckless David Luiz challenge sees Chelsea ace rightly sent off after controversy

Chelsea defender David Luiz was considered a lucky man by some for not being sent off for a high boot against Arsenal, but he ended the debate shortly after.

The Brazilian international seemingly lost his cool as he jostled for the ball late on, and ended up wiping Sead Kolasinac out with this horrible reckless tackle.

Referee Michael Oliver had no doubts on this occasion and showed him a straight red card which will now earn Luiz a three-game suspension.

Welcome to the school of Rambo David Luiz, I like this tackle a lot. #ClampCittBitch pic.twitter.com/p4v4HCJBYp — Nubaid Haroon (@RamboFYI) September 17, 2017

It was hard-fought and contentious game between the two London rivals, but neither could find a breakthrough as they were forced to share the spoils at Stamford Bridge with many controversial points to be discussed in the coming days.