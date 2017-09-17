(Watch) Man United captain Antonio Valencia scores Goal of the Season contender to give Red Devils lead against Everton

Manchester United captain Antonio Valencia scored a Goal of the Season to open the scoring in their Premier League fixture against Everton at Old Trafford.

Valencia, who has started every game for the Red Devils so far this season, scored a thunderous 25-yard volley past Toffees ‘keeper Jordan Pickford after having been picked out by Serbian Nemanja Matic to give the home side the perfect start.

Following a finish like that from Valencia, it’ll surely lead to some Man United fans expecting more in terms of goals from the Ecuadorian international throughout the remainder of this season.