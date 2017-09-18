“I don’t feel pressure” – under-fire Liverpool manager looks to cup as league form stutters

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has insisted he does not feel under pressure to deliver trophies for the club.

Klopp has come under fire after Liverpool struggled to a 1-1 draw with Burley, coming after a disappointing Champions League peformance against Sevilla.

Since taking over from Brendan Rodgers in 2015 the German has taken Liverpool to the final of the 2016 Europa League, which they lost 3-1 to Sevilla, as well as the semi-finals of last season’s EFL Cup, where they were beaten 2-0 by Southampton across two legs.

Liverpool have not lifted a trophy since winning the FA Cup in 2006, yet Klopp insists he is under no pressure.

Speaking to the Independent, Klopp said, “I’m not sure if there is pressure on us. I don’t feel pressure, I feel opportunity, the chance to do something really good.”

“I have pressure, but it cannot be bigger than the pressure I put on myself.”

Liverpool face Leicester in the Carabao Cup against Leicester tomorrow night with Klopp admant his side’s performances will improve.

“I’m not overly happy with our situation, but I know why it is,” he added.

“We know we are strong, and that we need to deliver. That’s what we need to work on.”

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is in line to make his first start for the club and is set to be joined in the team by third-choice goalkeeper Danny Ward and fellow midfielder Marko Grujic.

SEE MORE:

“Biggest clown of all is Klopp”

Coutinho admits he wanted Barcelona move

Shock return for LFC ace