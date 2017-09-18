(Image) Barcelona star in wheelchair as he flies out for surgery after injury nightmare

Barcelona ace Ousmane Dembele is Finland bound on Monday as he looks set to go under the knife after sustaining an injury at the weekend.

As per an official statement from the Catalan giants on Sunday, the 20-year-old has ruptured “his tendon in the femoral bicep in his left thigh” and faces a four-month injury layoff as a result.

It will be a nightmare blow for Dembele given that he would have been desperate to make an early impression following his big-money move from Borussia Dortmund last month, but he’ll now have to focus on his recovery and watch his teammates from the sidelines.

As seen in the tweet below from Diario Sport, the French international was pictured on his way to Finland to undergo surgery as he was in a wheelchair getting to the airport.

It’s not a nice sight for any player or supporter, and this will be a huge blow for him as he lasted just 29 minutes in his first La Liga start in the win over Getafe.