Liverpool injury news: Major Klopp boost, shock return for LFC ace touted

Liverpool forward Danny Ings is reportedly in with a chance of featuring for the Reds in their League Cup clash with Leicester City this week.

The 25-year-old has endured an injury nightmare since moving to Anfield from Burnley in 2015, as he has suffered with one problem after another.

SEE MORE:

BBC Premier League team of week: Liverpool duo, Gunners pair rival Man City dominance

“Biggest clown of lot is Klopp” – Liverpool fan in epic rant as he slams ‘circus at LFC’

Van Dijk is not going to fix defensive problems – TV pundit sends stark warning to Liverpool

He appeared to risk suffering yet another setback in an outing for the Liverpool U23s earlier this month, but it looks as though he escaped any damage and could be stepping up his comeback.

As seen in the tweet below from freelance injury analyst Ben Dinnery, Ings could return against West Ham United U23s on Monday night, but if not, he could yet feature against the Foxes for the senior side.

Ings could return for the U23s at WHU tonight otherwise he “might be involved” with the first-team versus Leicester in the Carabao Cup. #LFC — Ben Dinnery (@BenDinnery) September 18, 2017

Liverpool travel to the King Power Stadium on Tuesday night, and Jurgen Klopp is expected to make a whole host of changes to rotate his squad.

With the Liverpool Echo confirming that Ings has been training all week and so is in consideration to feature against Leicester, it looks as though he could be set to provide his teammates with a timely boost with Sadio Mane also missing through suspension.