Man Utd set to make move for €70m Serie A wonderkid, after rivals fail with bid

Man Utd are believed to be monitoring the Lazio wonderkid Sergej Milinkovic-Savic.

According to reports over the summer, the Serbian midfielder was the subject of a £24m bid from United’s chief rivals Liverpool, with the offer rejected by Lazio.

As per reports in TalkSport, the player’s agent Mateja Kezman has claimed a ‘Manchester club’ are among those tracking the impressive midfielder.

Kezman told told Radio CRC, “If Milinkovic-Savic keeps this up, there will be plenty of contact from different clubs, like there was over the summer.”

“Right now, Milinkovic-Savic is happy to continue his adventure in Rome with Lazio.”

“There’s been a lot of pressing from several clubs, such as those in Madrid, Manchester and Milan, but the lad wants to be happy, play to keep growing and become one of the best in his role.

“It’s difficult to see him away from Lazio, where he has started the season very well, but I can’t rule out him leaving.”

According to reports in FourFourTwo, Milinkovic-Savic is likely to command a fee in the region of €70m should Lazio decide to sell.

Former PSG and Milan coach Leonardo said, “If I was a sporting director of any top European club now, the first player I would buy is Sergej Milinkovic-Savic.”

Former Lazio forward Bernardo Corradi is similarly impressed with the player, saying, “He has so much room to grow as a player and is already making difference on the pitch. He brings a lot to this team and many top teams will be after him in a near future. Lazio must hold onto to him.”

Man Utd have started the season impressively, with Sunday’s 4-0 drubbing of Everton impressing many. Key midfielder Paul Pogba remains injured, but is expected to resume training with his Man Utd team-mates ahead of schedule.

