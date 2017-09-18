(Watch) Rio Ferdinand has already called out Tony Bellew, David Haye and Anthony Joshua in the cringiest video of 2017

News broke on Monday night that Rio Ferdinand is set to officially announce his decision to become a pro boxer within the next 24 hours.

As reported by The Telegraph, the ex-Manchester United defender will confirm his plans on Tuesday afternoon.

But Ferdinand has already called out three of the game’s heavyweights, albeit it in a very tongue-in-cheek manner.

Earlier this year, Ferdinand shared a cringeworthy video of himself banterously shouting (and shamelessly namedropping) while punching his trainer’s hands.

He began: “Tony Bellew… I’m here. I’m waiting, I’m ready pal. Are you ready?

The 38-year-old continued: “David Haye, you want some? I’m here mate. I’m here, working.”

Finally, Ferdinand made sure everyone knew he was ‘oooooh friends’ with Anthony Joshua as he barked: “AJ, we had a holiday together mate… Dubai. I’ll take you out. I will cut you down.

“I’ll take you out AJ, come on son! You want some?”

