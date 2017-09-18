(Video) Rio Ferdinand to become pro boxer, Man United legend is already in training

Rio Ferdinand retired from playing football in May 2015 but the legendary former Manchester United centre back is not yet done with professional sport.

According to The Telegraph, the 38-year-old BT Sport pundit is set to launch a career as a pro boxer.

Ferdinand is expected to officially announce his decision to move into the fight game on Tuesday afternoon.

Ex-England captain Ferdinand appears to have already begun training for his new adventure.

He regularly posts workout videos on Instagram.

And earlier today he shared footage of himself doing a drill designed to sharpen his reaction.

It involved dodging a tennis ball, rather than punches.

He captioned the post: “Dodging Rain Drops…. Reaction Drill… Keep Moving!!”

Ferdinand makes no secret of his love for boxing and posed for a photo with Anthony Joshua back in April.

