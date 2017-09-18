(Video) Injured Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha practises dribbling against a baby in genius drill which could provide much-needed confidence boost

Confidence must be pretty low at Crystal Palace right now after losing their first five Premier League games without scoring a single goal.

Palace’s next three Premier League fixtures – against Manchester City, Manchester United and Chelsea – don’t inspire much hope of an improvement in results either.

What Roy Hodgson’s side need – rather than playing three of the best teams in the country – is a game against someone even worse than them… like a team of children.

Perhaps inspired by this thought, Eagles winger Wilfried Zaha practised his dribbling this week by taking on a baby in a one-on-one drill.

Zaha, who is currently close to returning from injury, posted a video of the battle on Instagram.

He accompanied the video with the words: ‘Giving the little man the runaround’.

SEE ALSO:

Man Utd set to make move for €70m wonderkid, after rival bid fails

Tottenham in transfer battle with PL rivals for £17.5m-rated ace

Liverpool legend claims fans will lose faith in Jurgen Klopp unless he can fix one key problem at Anfield