Wayne Rooney hit with two-year ban as £3,750-an-hour Everton bad boy gets costly community service after drink driving but some fans want him sacked

Wayne Rooney has been banned from driving for two years and ordered to do 100 hours of community service.

The punishment came after the Everton bad boy pleaded guilty to a charge of drink driving, having been pulled over while at the wheel of a car belonging to a woman he met on a boozy night out.

Rooney earns £150,000 per week, according to a Daily Mail report published when he joined the Toffees on a free transfer this summer.

That is £3,750 an hour based on a 40-hour working week.

Considering how much Everton pay Rooney for his time, 100 hours would usually cost £375,000.

But Rooney must give up that amount of time for free as unpaid community service as part of his punishment.

Some football fans are not convinced that Rooney is being dealt with firmly enough though.

Multiple Twitter users have urged Everton to sack the former Manchester United captain in order to set an example.

@RonaldKoeman Rooney should be sacked after today. Guilty of drink driving is the wrong message to send out to young football fans. — Deano (@JDnCokeInnit) September 18, 2017