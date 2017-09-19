Tuesday Night Carabao Cup Live Stream : Leicester v Liverpool, Burnley v Leeds, Bournemouth v Brighton

The EFL Cup is back with plenty of games on the fixture list, with Leicester v Liverpool, Burnley vs Leeds, Bournemouth v Brighton & Tottenham v Barnsley, Aston Villa vs Middlesbrough the pick of Tuesday night’s ties.

How to watch the Match:

The EFL cup is often the most difficult competition to predict with players being rested by many clubs, even those who aren’t at the top, and would love to win a trophy. Tonight’s game is a prime example of that, while Liverpool have other priorities I hope Leicester don’t rest any players, they have no need to, but only time will tell if they do or not.

Leicester should play close to a full strength team with Craig Shakespeare eying a good run in the Cup and with a potential Wembley appearance, there’s very much everything to play for.

The Foxes have started the Premier League season better than their points total would suggest, after facing some tough opening opponents and a win here will hopefully allow them to kick on this month.

Jurgen Klopp has a history, like many other Premier League managers of utilizing his squad, and Liverpool are expected to rest players due to the Champions League starting last week.

They have started reasonably well, but also faultered in some aspects of their game, especially in defence and look nowhere near the finished article just yet.

One player I do expect to see play tonight is Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and he will be given the opportunity to force his way into the starting eleven by impressing in games like this.

Out of the two teams, Liverpool have the star quality that Leicester lack, but on the night I think Leicester will be the ones who field the strongest team, and that should enough for them to win the game.

The odds of almost 3/1 on the Leicester home win are literally dripping with value and its a price which should get plenty of attention.

We’re backing Leicester to win tonight, I am hoping they take this competition seriously and they can take advantage of what I expect to be a slightly weakened Liverpool starting eleven.

Ex Leeds defender Charlie Taylor should line up for Burnley tonight as Sean Dyche’s side take on the Lilywhites at Turf Moor, while there is an all south coast affair as Bournemouth face Brighton.

Championship front runners Aston Villa and Middlesbrough meet at Villa Park while there is an all Premier League affair at Selhurst Park as Crystal Palace taker on Huddersfield, with new Eagles manager Roy Hodgeson hoping to get his reign out of the starting blocks with a midweek win.

Carabao Cup third-round tie fixtures Tuesday:

19:45 Aston Villa v Middlesbrough

19:45 Bournemouth v Brighton

19:45 Brentford v Norwich

19:45 Bristol City v Stoke

19:45 Burnley v Leeds

19:45 Crystal Palace vs Huddersfield

19:45 Leicester v Liverpool

19:45 West Ham v Bolton

19:45 Wolves Bristol Rovers

20:00 Reading v Swansea

20:00 Tottenham v Barnsley