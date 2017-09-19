Chelsea fans set to be able to bag Champions League tickets for 40 times less than ones sold in reverse fixture

Chelsea fans are set to be able to buy Champions League tickets for their group stage fixture against FK Qarabag in November for just 87p, 40 times less than some fans paid for the reverse fixture last week, according to the Sun.

Blues fans, who saw their team smash the eastern European minnows 6-0 last Tuesday, had to pay £35 to watch Antonio Conte’s side play their first Champions League fixture of the campaign, however for the reverse fixture, those same fans will be able to pay just 87p to watch the west London side, as per the Sun.

As reported by the Sun, the cheapest available tickets will be sold for just two Azerbaijani manat, which with the current exchange rate is worth around 87p. The most expensive tickets for the fixture are priced at 50 marat, which is worth around £22, a bargain for any Blues fan wanting to attend the match.

Following Qarabag setting extremely cheap ticket prices for their match against Chelsea, it’ll surely leave fans wondering why teams in England don’t follow suit, and why the English sides charge their fans so much for their home Champions League matches.