Gary Neville admits he got it all wrong about this Man United defender

Former Manchester United defender Gary Neville has admitted he has been proved wrong club winger-come-full-back Antonio Valencia.

The Ecuador international has put in solid displays at right-back in all of United’s opening five Premier League games, and his wonder goal against Everton on Sunday prompted Neville to sing his praises.

According to The Sport Review, speaking on Sky Sports, the former England international said:

“He’s been absolutely outstanding for the last 18 months to two years. “I had doubts about whether it could last for the long-term – I thought it was more of a stop-gap until they signed a right back.”

He continued:

“But he’s the real thing. He’s a top right-back now. “United don’t need to sign a right-back now. Valencia is head and shoulders above Matteo Darmian.”

Valencia has made over 200 appearances for the Red Devils since arriving from Wigan in 2009, hitting the back of the net on fifteen occasions.

The 32-year-old has been given the captains armband on numerous occasions, as he now reaches his eight season with the club. He was the longest-serving senior United player in the club’s starting eleven against eleven, with Ashley Young being the second but still two years off from Ecuadorian’s tenure.

Valencia has kept four clean sheets in the five games he has started for Jose Mourinho’s men so far this season as they head the premier League table alongside cross-city rivals Manchester City.

Making an ex- club player eat humble pie is never a bad thing when talking about Manchester United.