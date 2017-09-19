Liverpool ace gets brutally trolled on Twitter as poor form continues

Things haven’t gone quite to plan for Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain since his switch to Liverpool last month, and Twitter is letting him know about it.

The 24-year-old joined Liverpool in a £40m deal on deadline day, as reported by The Guardian, and in the four games that he’s featured in since, the Reds haven’t won any of them.

That trend continued on Tuesday night in the EFL Cup, as Liverpool crashed out following a 2-0 loss to Leicester City, with Oxlade-Chamberlain starting the game but failing to help get the win.

In turn, the trolls were out in force. From media outlets to Arsenal fans and more, the England international was targeted and will continue to be until things turn around for him.

Meanwhile, the pressure will likely be building on Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool as a whole after another poor performance and one less trophy to try and win this season. However for now, Oxlade-Chamberlain is just one of the targets of people’s mockery…

Liverpool after signing Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain:

£40m well spent.

Retweet if you've won the same number of games as Oxlade Chamberlain since he joined Liverpool. ???

Oxlade for Liverpool:

Liverpool 2-2 Sevilla

Liverpool 1-1 Burnley

Oxlade Effect

If you're a Liverpool fan and you expect Oxlade Chamberlain to have an end product..

Since joining Liverpool:

Liverpool 2-2 Sevilla

Liverpool 1-1 Burnley

The Ox effect. ??

Arsenal get rid of Chamberlain start winning games. Liverpool buy Chamberlain start losing games.