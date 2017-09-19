Major Pep Guardiola boost, Man City trio set for new contracts with £70k-a-week starlet rewarded

Man City boss Pep Guardiola will be a happy man as it’s reported that the club are set to tie down the futures of three integral players.

Gabriel Jesus, David Silva and Kevin De Bruyne are all in line for new deals, with Jesus and De Bruyne in particular tipped to enjoy significant pay rises.

According to The Telegraph, City will sort out the futures of Silva and De Bruyne first, with the latter expected to double his current £6m-a-year salary.

However, it’s Jesus who is likely to be the next man in line as the 20-year-old’s representatives are said to already be in discussions with the club over significantly increasing his current £70,000-a-week wages.

The Brazilian international has looked every bit the star that Guardiola thought he was buying, scoring 12 goals in 15 starts, and in turn with his value increasing, City are keen to tie him down to an improved deal with his existing contract running until 2021.

Guardiola has made a point of lowering the average age of his squad as he looks to build a long-term project at the Etihad, even though he’s under pressure to deliver silverware this season after ending empty-handed last year.

In turn, keeping three players so pivotal to the club’s success and securing their futures will be a big boost for all concerned, namely the manager who will rely on them moving forward to help deliver on expectations.