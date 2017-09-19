Man United team news: Defender set to make first appearance since April, centre-half powerhouse out

Manchester United will welcome back Luke Shaw for the first time since April as the Red Devil’s prepare to take on Burton in the League Cup on Wednesday.

The Irish Independent say the left-back’s injury problems have prevented him from returning to Jose Mourinho’s first-team set up and as a result his future at Old Trafford looks uncertain.

The paper says boss Jose Mourinho publicly outed the 22-year-old when he questioned his fitness record earlier this year.

Shaw moved to United for £30m from Southampton in 2014 in the hope that he’d become a regular starter but has made just 46 starts in the proceeding three years.

Talking about his return, the former Saints man said:

“I feel this is my season to prove myself and I am feeling in good shape, “In myself I feel confident. I want to show everyone that I believe in myself and show the manager that he can believe in me.”

Shaw made a brief substitute appearance in England back in March during the Three Lions’ 1-0 loss to Germany, playing little more than seven minutes.

Meanwhile, centre-back Marcus Rojo is still a long way off a first-team return with Mourinho explaining he is ‘a couple of months away’ from full fitness, although the Argentine did resume light training last month.