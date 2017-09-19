Tottenham ace’s £100k+-a-week contract talks dismissed amid agent battle

Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino has denied suggestions that midfielder Dele Alli is in talks over a new contract worth over £100,000-a-week.

The 21-year-old has established himself as a key figure at Spurs, enjoying an impressive season last year as he scored 22 goals and provided 13 assists in 50 appearances in all competitions.

SEE MORE:

Tottenham in transfer battle with PL rivals for £17.5m-rated ace

Real Madrid plot sensational Premier League star raid for combined 178-goal duo

Tottenham dealt transfer blow, PL target to get pay rise after summer snub

While he attempts to build on that this year, his long-term future remains a talking point in some sections of the media as he continues to be linked with a possible exit from Tottenham.

As reported by The Express, after splitting with Impact Sports Management’s Rob Segal, it’s led to a supposed battle for his services between the likes of super-agents Jorge Mendes and Mino Raiola.

However, Pochettino was keen to put an end to speculation that the England international is in negotiations over a new deal, one that could pay him in excess of £100,000-a-week.

“Rumours, rumours,” said Pochettino. “Like always I tell you, when something happens, or some decisions happen, the club will communicate.”

The Argentine tactician went on to add that although Alli hasn’t asked him, he is more than happy to give advice to his players if they seek it, and so it remains to be seen whether or not he has his say on his star man’s future decision on his next agent.

It shouldn’t be seen as a cause for concern for Tottenham that Alli isn’t in contract talks though, as he only recently signed an extension and is currently under contract with the club until 2022.