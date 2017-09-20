Chelsea deny wrongdoing as FIFA launch investigation into signing players

Chelsea are set to be investigated by FIFA for the third time in eight years.

FIFA are to look into a potential breach of young player regulations according to reports from Sky Sports.

FIFA have responded to questions regarding media reports regarding Chelsea signing foreign players under the age of 18.

“We can confirm that an investigation is ongoing,” FIFA said in an email.

“We cannot provide any details concerning the matters under investigation.”

FIFA rules prohibit the international transfer of players under the age of 18 unless their parents have emigrated for reasons not connected to football or both the player and club are based within 50 kilometres of a national border.

The only other exception is for transfers within either the European Union or European Economic Area (EEA), where the minimum age is 16.

In those cases, clubs must still ensure that the player continues his education and studies for an alternative career, as well as making sure he has a high living standard.

A Chelsea spokesman has stated that the club complies with all FIFA statutes and regulations when recruiting players.

Chelsea have been investigated twice previously over their signing of minors.

The Premier League champions were banned from signing players for two transfer windows in 2009, a penalty they had overturned on appeal in 2010, over Gael Kakuta’s 2007 move from Lens to Chelsea.

Chelsea were also investigated over the transfer of Bertrand Traore, who was signed after his 18th birthday but had appeared in an under-18 match in 2011 while still 16.