Man United handed huge boost regarding David De Gea, La Liga giants Real Madrid set to turn attentions to Bilbao ‘keeper

Manchester United have been handed a huge boost regarding the future of David De Gea, after reports emerged that Real Madrid are set to turn their attentions to Athletic Bilbao ‘keeper Kepa, according to the Sun.

As per the Sun, Zinedine Zidane’s side have been strongly linked with a move for the 22-year-old Bilbao shot-stopper, with Spanish news outlet Marca reporting that Los Blancos are eager to sign the player on a free transfer once his current Bilbao deal expires next summer.

Madrid signing Kepa would allow United fans to breath a huge sigh of relief regarding De Gea, as the Spanish giants have been strongly linked with a making a move for the Spanish star for a number of years now as reported by the Sun.

De Gea has come close to leaving Old Trafford twice previously, however both moves fell through and the La Liga champions couldn’t get a deal through for the player in time, however since then United have become very confident that De Gea will remain at the club long into the future, report the Sun.

As written by Marca, Bilbao had been hoping to increase Kepa’s release clause from €18M to €65M and tie him down to a new deal, however the Spanish side’s attempts at this have been unsuccessful.

Should De Gea end up staying in Manchester, it’ll come as a huge relief to United fans, who would’ve dreaded seeing the Spaniard play for any other team bar their own.